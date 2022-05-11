Coir Board targets ₹ 7,000 crore worth exports

Coir exports in 2021-2022 were to the tune of ₹ 3,778 crore and fibre and pith were the main products exported last financial year

Coir Board is targeting ₹ 7,000 crore worth coir exports this financial year (2022-2023), the Board’s chairman D.Kuppuramu said. Coir exports in 2021-2022 were to the tune of ₹ 3,778 crore and fibre and pith were the main products exported last financial year, he told The Hindu. Indian coir exporters supplied to nearly 132 countries, with China, the U.S. and Netherlands as the leading importers. Container and freight charges had shot up in the recent months and were impacting exports. However, this was a general issue faced by all sectors. Apart from exports, the domestic market should also grow. At present, the domestic purchases annually were worth ₹ 15,000 crore. It should increase to ₹ 1 lakh crore. The State governments should start using coir products for infratructure works, such as roads and strengthening of water body bunds. Seven States, including Tamil Nadu, had issued guidelines for it, he added. The Board had identified a few products to be promoted in the domestic market. The BIS had come out with standards for some products. There were over 16,000 registered coir units. Three new coir clusters were coming up in the State, he said.



