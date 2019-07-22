COINDIA focuses on energy efficiency programmes

The Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association (COINDIA) had three pilot projects sanctioned for energy efficiency under the UNIDO-GEF-BEE cluster project.

At the annual meeting of the Association here on Monday, the out-going president S. Kuppusamy said that of the six pilot projects, three has been sanctioned. Energy management workshop, “energy clinic workshops”, and air and energy audits were conducted, 28 case studies were implemented, and 10 detailed project reports submitted for Project Management Unit. By implementing the energy efficiency technologies and measures recommended through the project, there was energy saving of 2245600 kWh, he said.

The Energy Management Cell established here had energy analysing equipment worth ₹15 lakh installed in the last two years and about 30 units have benefited from it.

The Association has trained 490 candidates through joint initiatives in the last two years. It also concentrated on tool manufacturing at its tool room.

Jayakumar Ramdass, Managing Director of Mahendra Pumps, was elected president of COINDIA at the annual meeting.

The other office-bearers are: K.V. Karthik, Managing Partner of Deccan Industries, and R. Gautham Ram, Director of Craftsman Automation.