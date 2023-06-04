Coimbatorians encouraged to adopt and not shop for pets at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays

June 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays on the Race Course road on June 4 created awareness among people on ‘adopt, don’t shop’ with Coimbatore’s Humane Animal Society (HAS) and on environment consciousness ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5 with Park Group of Institutions Chief Executive Officer Anusha Ravi.

Ms. Ravi said, “Source segregation is key, especially for electronic waste. Responsible disposal will help limit landfills. An e-waste drive is being held here at The Hindu’s Car-Free Sunday, where people can hand over their e-waste for responsible discarding.” She received a ‘Mullu Seetha‘ or soursop tree sapling from Deep Forest, an NGO, as part of their free sapling distribution initiative.

Mini Vasudev, co-founder of HAS, said pets are not items to be shopped for. “Buddy, a rescued dog, was hit by a car a few years ago and suffered a major spine injury. He was left to die on the road. After surgery and treatment, he has been with us happily on wheels for six years... We provide initial counselling for people approaching us for adoption, to ensure they are ready to commit to taking care of the animals. Please adopt, do not shop,” she said.

J. Swarnalatha, Swarga Foundation founder and owner of a rescued dog said, “I am not perfect. So, I do not expect perfection... Please adopt, do not shop.”

Followed by Silambam performances, B. Neenashree, a gold medalist in Single Stick Rotation and Silver medal in Silambam in a tournament by Nehru Yuva Kendra, said she intends to be an inspiration for all girls who want to achieve greater heights.

This was a joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The sports partner for the event is Decathlon, radio partner is Radio City, event partner is BAM, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner is TDA, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner is We Wonder Women, storytelling partner is ACEnovation, and gaming partner is SK Games House.

