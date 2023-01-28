Coimbatore/Tiruppur round up

January 28, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Awareness campaign against child labour held

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Labour Department in Tiruppur conducted an awareness programme and passed resolutions in the Grama Sabha meeting held at Chinneripalayam Village near Avinashi.

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) R. Malarkodi said in a press release that autonomous institutions and village-level education committees should ensure that no child labour was employed within their jurisdictions. The committees should streamline and identify the child labours in the village and enrol them in schools. Local bodies should ensure that no child labour was involved in any form of work.

Wildlife calendar 2023 released in Coimbatore

With an aim to create awareness among public, school, and college students about the importance of wildlife conservation and landscape preservation, the Nature Conservation Society of Coimbatore released a Wildlife Calendar 2023 at the District Forest Office here on Saturday. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar released the calendar. Forest Department officials, wildlife photographers, and members of the Nature Conservation Society participated in the event.

Forest Department conducts awareness programme on forest fire

Officials from the Forest, Health, Fire and Rescue Services Departments conducted a joint awareness programme for the frontline staff on prevention and control of forest fires, at Attakatti in the Coimbatore district.

According to a press release, based on the instructions of the Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore circle) and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Director of the Pollachi division of ATR Bhargava Teja, a drill and awareness programme was conducted on measures to prevent and control forest fires, to the frontline staffs of Pollachi and Tiruppur Division of ATR at Attakatti on Saturday. Officials from the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Chief Doctor of Valparai General Hospital explained on handling forest fires and giving first aid to the injured.

CMCH performs 500 heart block-related surgeries

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital’s (CMCH) Department of Vascular surgery has performed 500 diagnostic angioplasty surgeries — a procedure used to open blocked heart arteries, since 2019, according to a release. Of these, 147 were done through upper limb procedure, and 353 by lower limb procedure. In 2019, 66 surgeries were performed, 52 in 2020, 134 in 2021, 226 in 2022, and 22 so far in 2023, the release read. CMCH Dean A. Nirmala appreciated the department, the release said.

SPIC MACAY South Zone convention on February 4,5

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) will be conducting a two-day South Zone convention at the Delhi Public School, Coimbatore, here on February 4 and 5, a release said. On February 4, a Therukoothu performance, workshops on many traditional dances, music and practices, and classical concerts will be held. The next day, a yoga session and classical concert will be organised, according to the release.