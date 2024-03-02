Coimbatore’s water woes escalate

March 02, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore has been grappling with an acute shortage of drinking water since December 2023, attributed to reduced supply from the Siruvani dam by the Kerala government. Compounding the issue, residents in various wards are facing a deterioration in the quality of salt water supplied.

In response to the erratic drinking water supply, households, like that of S. Vandana in Gandhima Nagar, have resorted to boiling and consuming salt water, considering it a more economical option compared to purchasing from private tankers. “But after getting a whiff of foul odour from the water supplied through common taps, we stopped using it,” she said.

Concerns about the quality of water have been raised by residents in localities such as Ukkadam Housing Unit, Neelikonampalayam, Sai Baba Colony, and Tatabad. Rajesh Kumar from Ukkadam describes the water as foul-smelling and often discoloured, necessitating a waiting period for sedimentation before use.

Moreover, the saltiness of the water, even after boiling, renders it unpalatable, leaving utensils and clothes coated with a white residue. The water has also been linked to temporary throat irritation, prompting cautionary advice from local physicians. A general physician practicing in Ukkadam said, “We have been witnessing an increase in patients with sour throats due to consuming tap water supplied by the corporation. For now, the advice is to stop consuming it.”

Consequently, many residents have turned to purchasing canned or bottled water which costs between ₹20 and ₹70 a litre depending upon the brand for cooking and other household purpose.

Adding to the woes, residents note disparities in water supply frequency among different zones, with the ones in the East receiving water as infrequently as once every 10-14 days, prompting questions regarding equitable distribution. ““Why do some wards receive water more frequently than others? Do we all not pay the same water tax to the corporation” asked Anjana Sukumaran, a resident of Tatabad.

However, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) refutes claims of issues with drinking and salt water supply in the city. “For the most part, the city is fine. We will make note of individual complaints and tend to them separately,” a senior official of the civic body said.

