Coimbatore’s Ward 64 introduces nightly waste collection to combat open dumping

In a bid to curb open dumping in Ramanathapuram’s Periyar Nagar (Ward 64), Corporation sanitation officials have initiated night-time door-to-door waste collection.

The pilot project, which runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., aims to accommodate residents who cannot participate in morning collection rounds.

“Waste collection occurs only by 10 a.m., by which time most residents would have left their homes for work. Many cannot leave the waste on compound walls or outside their homes due to the presence of stray dogs and cats,” said Jyothilakshmi, a resident.

Officials have implemented this to identify households that are unable to hand over waste during the day. “So far, we have identified 50 households. We will begin by speaking to them to reach a middle ground and slowly phase out night collection,” explained the ward’s sanitary inspector.

To further prevent open dumping, a night watchman has been deployed in hotspots identified for frequent waste disposal violations.

Ward 64 is one of the first in the city to implement such a solution. The Coimbatore Corporation plans to monitor the results of this initiative closely. If successful, similar measures could be rolled out across other wards to address the widespread issue of open dumping.

“It is not easy to deploy vehicles and personnel at night, so if this is brought about, it will only be to aid residents to begin handing over waste in the morning,” a senior official from the Corporation stated.

The ward’s SI also stated that ₹32,000 has been collected in fines from residents who have been dumping waste in the open at night. “With this, several hotspots have been cleared,” he said.