Coimbatore’s wait for technology centre continues

October 31, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A technology centre mooted for Coimbatore by the Central government almost two years ago is yet to take off.

The Ministry of MSMEs planned a technology centre in Coimbatore and the State government allocated 13.5 acres for the project.

An official of the MSME DI (MSME Development Institute) told The Hindu that the State government handed over the land a year ago and the project was with the Central government. The details of the project will be decided by the government.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) recently decided to appeal to the Central government to implement the project at the earliest so that the MSMEs in the engineering sector here are able to access the latest technologies and tap more opportunities. Another industry representative added that there is no clarity on the project.

An official source said the technology centre was expected to come up here at an investment of ₹200 crore. The State government has handed over the land. But, the project is yet to take shape. It should now look at emerging sectors such as EVs and Defence so that the industries in Coimbatore have access to technologies in the sunrise sectors.

According to the details shared by the MSME Ministry in August, there are 18 MSME tool rooms and technology development centres in the country. This includes nine tool rooms for the general engineering sector and 15 more technology centres are planned, including one at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

