Coimbatore’s wait for infrastructure boost continues

December 30, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Even as the curtains will come down on another year in a day, Coimbatore district’s wait for better infrastructure continues.

Rajesh B. Lund, one of the vice-presidents of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said the district did get announcements related to metro rail project, three flyovers, and Coimbatore Urban Development Authority in 2022. A Member Secretary was appointed for the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and land acquisition saw significant progress for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.

The Coimbatore railways would complete 150 years in February 2023 and the government should strengthen rail connectivity and infrastructure to the city to mark the event. An industrial park planned at Annur should be developed as industries need space for growth, he said.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, only the existing projects were going on and no new project had taken off in the last one year. The Trichy Road flyover and Koundampalayam flyover were inaugurated. “The government should give special attention to the infrastructure needs of the district and we hope it will announce new projects in 2023 that can be completed in two or three years,” he said.

“It is not that there is no progress. Instead, there seems to have been a regression in the last 12 months,” said an industrialist on infrastructure development in the district.

The progress of Ukkadam flyover was slow and projects such as flyover across Lawley road junction and ramps for Gandhipuram flyover had not been taken up. Land acquisition for the western bypass road project was also still on. The three flyovers planned at Singanallur, Saibaba Temple junction, and Saravanampatti should not be delayed any further.

“With regard to the airport, the government should hand over the acquired land at the earliest so that the Airports Authority of India could start works in 2023 to expand it. There was a huge disconnect among government departments and that was the main reason for the delay in projects. The government should address this issue,” the industrialist noted.