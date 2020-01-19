Coimbatore’s wait for defence sector opportunities continues

It was in 2018 that Coimbatore’s aspiration to become a manufacturing hub for the defence sector got much visibility as the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured her support to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that wanted to supply to the sector.

With a few companies, with different scales of manufacturing, already supplying to the defence sector, the industry had made a presentation to the Minister on the manufacturing capabilities of Coimbatore in the sector. The aim was to provide new opportunities to the MSMEs by supporting them to tap the potential in the defence sector.

Since then there had been meetings, project proposals, exhibitions, awareness programmes, and several efforts to bring to the city a Defence Innovation Hub and an incubation facility. Last year, the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor was also launched, including Coimbatore in the corridor.

At present, less than 50 companies are supplying to the defence sector.

Detailed project report

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) has submitted detailed project reports (DPR) for both the projects - the Defence Innovation Hub is a ₹45-crore project with ₹15 crore coming as grant, ₹5 crore as soft loan, ₹10 crore from the Atal Innovation Mission and another ₹10 crore and land and building from the Association. The other is the incubation facility in which the Government and the Association will contribute ₹10 crore each during a period of five years. The Government has approved both the project reports. But, it has decided to combine both. Hence, the final nod is awaited, industry sources said.

According to R. Ramamoorthy, president of Codissia, the innovation and incubation facilities will be housed in the same building. While the innovation centre will work on 70 products for the defence sector, the incubation facility will incubate seven projects a year. “Over a period of time, with several meetings, the projects have evolved. When approved and implemented, this project with both, the innovation and incubation facilities in the same building, will be the first of its kind in the country for the defence sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Association is co-ordinating with the Defence agencies. It is sourcing the tender documents and sharing with its members here so that they get an idea about the scope, their manufacturing capabilities and where the industry needs to improve, Mr. Ramamoorthy added.

The Codissia formed a single company, combining both the projects, a year ago and it is now trying to involve start-ups and commence works on defence projects possible. The Defence project was aimed at the future, to give a boost to the MSMEs here. However, with the current slowdown and hardly any signs of revival of demand, the manufacturing units here need the domestic Defence sector to take off so that they get orders, an industry source said.

Sub-contract opportunities

The Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneur Association (COTMA) president C. Sivakumar said that only if the big companies get orders from the defence sector would the micro units get sub-contract opportunities. At present, units that were already supplying to defence continue to do so and the volume was not much. “It is very difficult for the micro sector to supply directly to the defence. Recently, we participated in a meeting with the Railways and some of us visited Perambur too. But, they are taking a lot of time to even finalise vendors and it involves a lot of procedures,” he said.

Common facilities

Another industry source said that MSMEs were reluctant to invest on their own in defence product manufacturing as the volume required was minimum. For some products they need to invest in drawing and developing a prototype and it was expensive. Common facilities would help in developing such products. “The ecosystem has to develop and it will take time. If the entire MSME segment here should benefit from the defence sector, the common facilities should take off,” the source said.