Coimbatore’s Vaasa Perfume offers customised fragrances

Vaasa Perfume, a family-owned perfumery, has been drawing the people of the city to its heady fragrances for nearly two decades. Founded by Kunhabdul Poyil and carried forward by his sons, Shahir Poyil Abdulla and Muhammed Nafih Poyil, this retail store is nestled in Town Hall.

“When we started out, our vision was simple yet ambitious: to create a place where fragrance becomes an experience, where every scent tells a story,” says Kunhabdul.

As you step in, you are greeted by shelves with neatly arranged bottles; each promises to be an olfactory delight. Says Shahir, “We’ve always believed in the power of scents to evoke emotions and memories.” Customers are invited to explore a spectrum of fragrances using delicate sheets infused with scents. Every customer is given a chance to pick their favourites. Between samplings, they offer coffee beans to inhale which resets the olfactory senses, ensuring each fragrance is savoured in its full complexity.

The magic happens at the live blending station, where selected scents are transformed into personalised compositions as customers watch. “Growing up around perfumes, we learned early on that each scent is unique, just like our customers. That’s why personalisation is at the heart of what we do,” he adds. Each perfume is meticulously crafted, combining diverse ingredients ensuring that every blend is unique.

Raijaz Poyil Abdulla, their cousin who is based in China, helps is sourcing the fragrances. “Sourcing ingredients is about bringing the world’s best fragrances to our shelves, ensuring every blend meets the requirements of the customers,” says Shahir.

The perfumery is open from 10am to 10pm, but it is from 3pm to 9pm that the space comes alive with a symphony of scents. Vaasa Perfume also offers a range of beauty products. “Our goal has always been to create a space where everyone can find something that resonates with them,” adds Shahir. “Whether you’re looking for a signature scent or skincare regimen, we strive to offer choices that cater to every individual.”

Their selection includes hydrating moisturisers, toners, cleansers and sunscreens for a skincare routine. Makeup enthusiasts can explore essentials such as kajal and lipsticks. Their own line of beard oil has recently become a bestseller.

“We saw a growing interest in luxury perfumes and skincare products in Coimbatore,” says Muhammed adding that Vaasa has opened another branch at Saravanampatti. “We’re exploring ways to innovate and expand our product range,” reveals Shahir adding that they hope to introduce more niche fragrances and enhance their skincare line.

At NH Road, Town Hall & Jayam complex, Saravanampatti. For details, call 9952680329.