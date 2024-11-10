Blocked stormwater drains continue to cause health and safety concerns in Coimbatore

Blocked stormwater drains leading to water stagnation and mosquito breeding continue to pose health hazards for residents of Coimbatore city, despite efforts by the city Corporation to clear the approximately 2,885.875 km stormwater drain network.

“The channels and drains are blocked by silt and overgrown vegetation. Even moderate rainfall in this area can cause water stagnation on Podanur Main Road and nearby residential areas,” said Feroz Khan a resident of Podanur.

M. Siddiq, a resident of R.S. Puram, pointed out the open drains along Brooke Bond Road. These drains have not been desilted and have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Water stagnation aside, residents have also raised concerns about manholes left uncovered during desilting work, which poses a safety risk to motorists and pedestrains.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said the Corporation is focusing on clearing primary drains that are heavily clogged with silt. “Some drains on Mettupalayam Road, Government Arts College Road, Kamarajar Road, and near Royal Theatre were filled with silt to the point they appeared not to have been desilted in 10 years,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that a lack of recorded information had hindered the Corporation’s ability to locate and clear primary drains. “Locating the exact directions of the primary drains is difficult, so we are prioritizing their clearance now,” he stated.

The desilting work also uncovered the extent of silt accumulation, which Mr. Prabakaran emphasised was far greater than the amount of garbage in the drains. “Some drains, as deep as one metre, are filled with silt”. To improve management, the civic body has begun keeping records of every desilted location. This initiative aims to establish an annual desilting schedule to better prepare the city for heavy rainfall. “Clearing only the manhole section is not enough, so we have to break the concrete slabs, which doubles the workload,” he added.

The Commissioner added that a complete topographic survey of the existing SWD system is nearing completion. The Detailed Project Report for upgrading the city’s SWD system is expected to be ready in two months.