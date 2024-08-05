GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s Semmozhi Poonga to be inaugurated in December, says Minister K.N. Nehru

Published - August 05, 2024 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Semmozhi Poonga,’ which is being built on a 45-acre site in Coimbatore city, will be ready for inauguration in December, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Mr. Nehru, along with S. Muthuswamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, inspected the project during their visit to the city for the Mayoral election to be held on August 6.

Mr. Nehru said work on the project, which is being constructed at ₹172.21 crore, would be expedited if necessary to ensure the park opened to the public in four months. “In the next week or so, around 2,500 engineers and workers will be employed for various projects in the State, with many taking up works in Coimbatore as well,” he added.

About the recent passage of 333 proposals in less than 20 minutes at the ordinary council meeting held on July 26, he said that all the proposals would be implemented and completed.

