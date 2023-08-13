HamberMenu
Coimbatore’s second ‘Freedom Filling Station’ comes up on Bharathiar Road

August 13, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Law Minister S. Regupathy (third right), inaugurating Freedom Filling Station on Bharathiar Road in Coimbatore on Sunday. Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy (fifth right), and Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari (fourth right) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore’s second Freedom Filling Station, a joint initiative of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), started functioning on Bharathiar Road at Gandhipuram on Sunday.

Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated the fuel station in the presence of Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy and Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari.

A total of 20 convict prisoners of the Coimbatore Central Prison will work at the new fuel station in shifts. Each prisoner will get a monthly salary of ₹ 6,000.

The Freedom Filling Stations that are already functioning in Coimbatore, Puzhal, Vellore, Palayamkottai and Borstal School Pudukkottai sold fuel worth ₹ 847.31 crores as on March 31, 2023. Out of the ₹23.94 crores profit made from these fuel stations, ₹ 2.37 crores was paid to prisoners who worked in these stations as salary.

The first Freedom Fuel Station in Coimbatore, which started functioning close to the central prison campus on Dr. Nanjappa Road in February 2019, sold fuel worth ₹253.75 crores till March 31, 2023. Out of the ₹ 8.65 crores profit, ₹69.10 lakhs was paid as salary to prisoners.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range); M. Urmila, Superintendent of the Coimbatore Central Prison; V.C. Ashokan, executive director and State head (Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry) of IOCL; and senior officials from the central prison and IOCL were present.

