GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coimbatore’s School of Excellence gets toilets

Before these improvements, the school had eight washrooms with urinals, which were poorly maintained and lacked running water throughout the day

April 24, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
A newly-built toilet at the CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore city.

A newly-built toilet at the CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: SPL

Following persistent efforts by students and parents, to address the lack of basic toilet facilities at the CCMA Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, 45 toilets with water connections are now available for 2,672 students at the school..

Additionally, plans are under way to construct 10 new toilets at the CCMA Middle School located on Raja Street.

This comes after protests by over 100 students,in December and January demanding improved sanitation facilities on the premises.

The initiative is a component of the ‘School of Excellence’ initiative undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNHPC) at ₹171 crore to develop 28 government schools in the State comprehensively. Given its status as one of the largest schools in the district, accommodating over 2,500 students, the CCMA school was selected to benefit from this programme.

According to an official overseeing the project in the district, approximately ₹2.71 crore was allocated to the TNHPC for undertaking renovation works at the school. This funding facilitated the construction of 45 toilets across four existing structures within the school premises.

Prior to the improvement, out of the eight existing washrooms at the school, four had urinals that were unused. The remaining four suitable for girls were poorly maintained and lacked running water throughout the day.

Under the scheme, the renovation included the replacement of the obsolete urinals with newer toilets, plumbing and electrical works across the school, installation of water tanks, provision of four fans and lights in each classroom, construction of a shed on the sports ground, establishment of a basketball court, refurbishment of the science laboratory, and repainting of the buildings.

During a visit to the school by The Hindu, a contractor on the site said that renovation works were progressing at full speed, taking advantage of the summer vacation period. “The works are scheduled to be completed in less than a month,” he added.

Related Topics

education / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.