ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore’s Rozgar Mela sees 91 people receive appointment letters for Central government jobs

January 20, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy, distributed the appointment letters

M Soundariya Preetha

A. Narayanaswamy (second right), Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, presents an appointment letter to a candidate at the Rozgar Mela, held at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Friday | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

As many as 91 people received appointment letters, at the Rozgar Mela held in Coimbatore on Friday, for positions with the Central government. They are part of the third batch of 71,000 young people who got the lettersat 45 centres across the country.

The appointment letters were distributed after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering virtually.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy, distributed the appointment letters. He said Prime Minister Modi had announced that 10 lakh youngsters would be given appointment letters in one year to join various Central government departments and organisations. About 2.5 lakh people in all have received the letters so far, and all the new appointees will go through an online orientation programme prior to starting their jobs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This will be a catalyst for the creation of additional employment in the private and public sectors,” the Minister said.

The appointees will join as junior engineers, technicians, inspectors, nurses, teachers, etc. All departments now have skill training programmes and with a thrust on ‘Make in India’, exports have increased. India is now exporting defence products too, the Minister said.

The government is also creating self-employment opportunities for youngsters through various programmes. This creates opportunities for young entrepreneurs and employees, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US