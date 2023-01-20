Coimbatore’s Rozgar Mela sees 91 people receive appointment letters for Central government jobs

January 20, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 91 people received appointment letters, at the Rozgar Mela held in Coimbatore on Friday, for positions with the Central government. They are part of the third batch of 71,000 young people who got the lettersat 45 centres across the country.

The appointment letters were distributed after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering virtually.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A. Narayanaswamy, distributed the appointment letters. He said Prime Minister Modi had announced that 10 lakh youngsters would be given appointment letters in one year to join various Central government departments and organisations. About 2.5 lakh people in all have received the letters so far, and all the new appointees will go through an online orientation programme prior to starting their jobs.

“This will be a catalyst for the creation of additional employment in the private and public sectors,” the Minister said.

The appointees will join as junior engineers, technicians, inspectors, nurses, teachers, etc. All departments now have skill training programmes and with a thrust on ‘Make in India’, exports have increased. India is now exporting defence products too, the Minister said.

The government is also creating self-employment opportunities for youngsters through various programmes. This creates opportunities for young entrepreneurs and employees, the Minister said.