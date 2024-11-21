Coimbatore’s Round Tables and Ladies Circle organise Clock Tower Day celebrations

Round Table India and Ladies Circle India in Coimbatore organised Clock Tower Day celebrations on the Clock Tower premises in North Coimbatore recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor of Coimbatore, R. Ranganayaki, joined the celebration as the Chief Guest, while Ragulan Shekar, Area 7 Chairman, Round Table India participated as the Guest of Honour.

The clock tower was inaugurated December 30, 1994 by Round Tables of Coimbatore City to mark the national annual general meeting of Round Table India here. It was renovated in 2019 with modern features by the Round Tables of the city.

The Round Tables and Ladies Circles from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Pollachi, Calicut, Kochi, and Ranchi contributed 240 limbs to those in need, including 12 beneficiaries from in and around Coimbatore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.