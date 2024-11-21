 />
Coimbatore’s Round Tables and Ladies Circle organise Clock Tower Day celebrations

Published - November 21, 2024 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Round Table India and Ladies Circle India in Coimbatore organised Clock Tower Day celebrations on the Clock Tower premises in North Coimbatore recently.

Mayor of Coimbatore, R. Ranganayaki, joined the celebration as the Chief Guest, while Ragulan Shekar, Area 7 Chairman, Round Table India participated as the Guest of Honour.

The clock tower was inaugurated December 30, 1994 by Round Tables of Coimbatore City to mark the national annual general meeting of Round Table India here. It was renovated in 2019 with modern features by the Round Tables of the city.

The Round Tables and Ladies Circles from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Pollachi, Calicut, Kochi, and Ranchi contributed 240 limbs to those in need, including 12 beneficiaries from in and around Coimbatore.

