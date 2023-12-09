ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore’s Round Table and Ladies Circle honours  police personnel

December 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - COIMBATOR

The Hindu Bureau

Around 100 police personnel were honoured at a function held in Coimbatore city recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

E The Coimbatore Round Table and Ladies Circle organised a special event Knights in Khaki in which around 100 police personnel were honoured for their sincerity, hard work and dedication towards curbing crimes.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, who was the chief guest, felicitated the police personnel.

“Coimbatore used to witness an average of 30-32 murders each year during the last decade whereas in 2023, it has witnessed a 40% reduction. This year, 21 murders took place pointing to the work done by the city police personnel,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan honoured the personnel with shields and mementos in the presence of K. Shanmugam, Deputy Commissioner- Coimbatore South, Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner- Traffic, and G. Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner- North.

The Commissioner further said the personnel have improved road safety and that has resulted in the reduction of pedestrian deaths in the city. For instance, he said that the number of such deaths on Avinashi Road was 12 in 2022, whereas in 2023 it has come down to one. 

“Ambulance timing is an indicator of how smoothly and fast the traffic moves,” he said and added that in 2022 the average time taken by an ambulance carrying a victim from the accident spot to the hospital was 11.4 minutes whereas now it is 7.4 minutes in 2023. 

