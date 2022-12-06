Coimbatore’s Race Course now turns a hangout for book lovers

December 06, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Race Course in the heart of Coimbatore city is no more a place for jogging, walking and chit-chats alone. With the introduction of mobile library Ungalai Thedi Noolagam and a Street Library, Race Course has become a hangout for book lovers, too.

The mobile library launched by the Coimbatore Corporation has a collection of over 800 books and it is attracting youngsters to senior citizens alike. The van carrying books is normally parked near Scheme Road close to the Cosmopolitan Club from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Now, after taking a walk, people can read a book and relax. It can also reduce stress and screen time,” said K. Jeyakumar from Puliyakulam.

The van is loaded with books of various genres including short stories, poems, novels, autobiographies and history in Tamil and English. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the mobile library had received good patronage and the civic body was getting requests from residential associations, too. At present, the van was taken to schools and public places.

The Street Library set up by the Coimbatore City Police in association with the Corporation and the Lions Club near the CSI Matriculation Higher Secondary School is a mini shelf which is open round the clock. The collection ranges from five volumes of the Arabian Nights to books of new generation writers like Chetan Bhagat.

Lauding the initiative, U. Viswanathan (24) from Siddhapudur said a description on using the library would be ideal. “As a first time user, I did not know whether I am allowed to take home a book,” he said.

According to the police, people can either sit and read books at the place or take books home and return after finishing them. People who wish to donate books can also place them in the shelf.

C. Maheswari, a student of the Government Arts College, said she wanted to explore the Street Library after the completion of her semester examinations.