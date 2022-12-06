  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Coimbatore’s Race Course now turns a hangout for book lovers

December 06, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
The Street Library at Race Course in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

The Street Library at Race Course in Coimbatore city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Race Course in the heart of Coimbatore city is no more a place for jogging, walking and chit-chats alone. With the introduction of mobile library Ungalai Thedi Noolagam and a Street Library, Race Course has become a hangout for book lovers, too.

The mobile library launched by the Coimbatore Corporation has a collection of over 800 books and it is attracting youngsters to senior citizens alike. The van carrying books is normally parked near Scheme Road close to the Cosmopolitan Club from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Now, after taking a walk, people can read a book and relax. It can also reduce stress and screen time,” said K. Jeyakumar from Puliyakulam.

The van is loaded with books of various genres including short stories, poems, novels, autobiographies and history in Tamil and English. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the mobile library had received good patronage and the civic body was getting requests from residential associations, too. At present, the van was taken to schools and public places.

The Street Library set up by the Coimbatore City Police in association with the Corporation and the Lions Club near the CSI Matriculation Higher Secondary School is a mini shelf which is open round the clock. The collection ranges from five volumes of the Arabian Nights to books of new generation writers like Chetan Bhagat.

Lauding the initiative, U. Viswanathan (24) from Siddhapudur said a description on using the library would be ideal. “As a first time user, I did not know whether I am allowed to take home a book,” he said.

According to the police, people can either sit and read books at the place or take books home and return after finishing them. People who wish to donate books can also place them in the shelf.

C. Maheswari, a student of the Government Arts College, said she wanted to explore the Street Library after the completion of her semester examinations.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / books and publishing / library and museum

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.