Coimbatore’s public libraries turn study hubs for students preparing for board exams

March 03, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

It’s the annual board examinations time, and students from government and corporation schools in the city are turning to public libraries for concentrated study sessions.

Faced with the mounting pressure to secure commendable grades, these students are actively seeking conducive environments away from the distractions of their homes. S. Priya, a Class XII student gearing up for her English exam on March 5, said, “At home, there are too many distractions, like television and family members speaking loudly. But here, I can concentrate better, surrounded by books and like-minded individuals.”

Several public libraries, which charge an annual subscription fee of ₹10, have observed an uptick in the number of students frequenting these spaces in the recent weeks.

S. Kavitha, staff at the Gandhipuram library, said, “The library typically accommodates 30-50 individuals preparing for competitive exams. However, since February, the numbers have escalated to around 70, with the majority being school students.”

Access to study materials and the absence of social media distractions are strong incentives for students to use library facilities. Particularly for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, these resources play a crucial role in supplementing their exam preparation.

Aarif, a class X student preparing for his upcoming exams, emphasised the significance of avoiding digital distractions, “At home, smartphones and internet access pose challenges to focused studying. Often, a brief five-minute break to browse social media can spiral into wasted hours of procrastination.”

It is noteworthy that many of these students have not enrolled in coaching centres for exam training . “Tuitions are not required if the child pays attention in class. So, I send my ward to study at the library and later pose doubts to the teacher at school for clarification,” said Shanmuga Pandi, a parent of a Class X student.

S. Prasad, librarian at the District Central Library in R. S. Puram, said, “While many youngsters prefer to work or study at cafes or restaurants over cups of coffee, libraries in the city are affordable and more conducive for studies.”