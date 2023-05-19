Coimbatore’s power infrastructure gets a fillip

May 19, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated virtually on Friday one new sub-station in the Nilgiris district and seven additional transformers in the existing sub-stations in Coimbatore region.

According to details shared by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), the Chief Minister inaugurated 16 new sub-stations in 12 districts at ₹1,859 crore and 67 additional transformers in existing sub-stations in 26 districts in the State at ₹127.7 crore. This included the seven transformers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and one sub-station in the Nilgiris.

The Tangedco said Malarbettu 110/11 KV sub-station in the Nilgiris was developed at ₹12.95 crore. Additional transformers were added to Bhavani Barrage 110/22 KV sub-station (₹1.02 crore) in Coimbatore North, Kaduvettipalayam 110/11 KV sub-station (₹1.44 crore) in Coimbatore south, Pattanam 110/11 KV sub-station (₹1.19 crore) and Race Course 110/11 KV sub-station (₹ 1.19 crore) in Coimbatore metro circles. In Tiruppur district, Periyar Nagar 110/11 KV sub-station saw six MVA addition at ₹1.62 crore, 10 MVA addition at Narayanapuram 110/11 KV sub-station at ₹2.57 crore, and six MVA addition to Earipalayam 110/11 KV sub-station at ₹1.37 crore.

An official of Tangedco said land prices had shot up in urban areas and Poramboke lands were also hardly available to set up new sub-stations. Coimbatore district already had nearly 120 sub-stations. Since power demand was increasing, the Tangedco was extending the bays and increasing capacities in the existing sub-stations by installing additional transformers.

