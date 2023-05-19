HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore’s power infrastructure gets a fillip

May 19, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Mayor A. Kalpana (third left) and Chief Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore region, R.K. Vinothan (fifth left) at the inauguration of additional capacity at Race Course sub-station in Coimbatore on Friday.

Coimbatore Mayor A. Kalpana (third left) and Chief Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore region, R.K. Vinothan (fifth left) at the inauguration of additional capacity at Race Course sub-station in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated virtually on Friday one new sub-station in the Nilgiris district and seven additional transformers in the existing sub-stations in Coimbatore region.

According to details shared by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), the Chief Minister inaugurated 16 new sub-stations in 12 districts at ₹1,859 crore and 67 additional transformers in existing sub-stations in 26 districts in the State at ₹127.7 crore. This included the seven transformers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and one sub-station in the Nilgiris.

The Tangedco said Malarbettu 110/11 KV sub-station in the Nilgiris was developed at ₹12.95 crore. Additional transformers were added to Bhavani Barrage 110/22 KV sub-station (₹1.02 crore) in Coimbatore North, Kaduvettipalayam 110/11 KV sub-station (₹1.44 crore) in Coimbatore south, Pattanam 110/11 KV sub-station (₹1.19 crore) and Race Course 110/11 KV sub-station (₹ 1.19 crore) in Coimbatore metro circles. In Tiruppur district, Periyar Nagar 110/11 KV sub-station saw six MVA addition at ₹1.62 crore, 10 MVA addition at Narayanapuram 110/11 KV sub-station at ₹2.57 crore, and six MVA addition to Earipalayam 110/11 KV sub-station at ₹1.37 crore.

An official of Tangedco said land prices had shot up in urban areas and Poramboke lands were also hardly available to set up new sub-stations. Coimbatore district already had nearly 120 sub-stations. Since power demand was increasing, the Tangedco was extending the bays and increasing capacities in the existing sub-stations by installing additional transformers.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Nilgiris / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.