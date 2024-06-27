The Coimbatore district administration notified the opening of spillway gates at Pilloor Dam on Thursday, June 27, 2024 to discharge 14,000 cusecs of water into Bhavani River, to maintain a reservoir level of 97ft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The precautionary measure is crucial for dam safety, as the reservoir neared its full reservoir level (FRL) of 100ft following 7mm of rainfall overnight on Wednesday.

With higher water release, an advisory has been issued urging residents along the banks of the Bhavani to move to safety and refrain from entering the waters. The increased discharge from Pilloor Dam is expected to affect downstream areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, updates from Siruvani Dam indicate a water level of 18.89 feet out of its total capacity of 49.53 feet as of June 27, 2024. The dam is currently releasing water at a rate of 65.52 million litres per day (MLD), with Coimbatore city receiving an intake of 62.37 MLD.

In Valparai, heavy rainfall persisted for the third consecutive day on Thursday morning, with the latest recorded measurement reaching 72mm. Authorities said that no casualties, injuries, or damage to property have been reported thus far.

After evening showers in the district over the last three days, the flow of River Noyyal has increased as the Chithirai Chavadi Anaicut and Perur Padithurai Noyyal Bridge have been witnessing substantial inflows of water.

In Coimbatore city, some areas experienced inundation due to overnight showers. However, Corporation officials stated that no damage has been reported, and stormwater drains in the area have been cleared to allow rainwater to flow without obstruction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.