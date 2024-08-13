GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s new Mayor receives 54 petitions from residents during corporation grievances redress meeting

Updated - August 13, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 05:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Mayor R. Ranganayaki Ramachandran (centre) at the weekly Corporation grievances redress meeting on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan (right) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran are in the picture.

Coimbatore Mayor R. Ranganayaki Ramachandran (centre) at the weekly Corporation grievances redress meeting on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan (right) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran are in the picture. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Coimbatore’s new Mayor K. Ranganayaki Ramachandran on Tuesday led a grievances redress meeting at the Corporation office, and received a total of 54 petitions from the residents.

These petitions addressed a wide range of issues, including requests for essential services such as birth and death certificates, road and electricity infrastructure, drinking water supply, underground sewer systems, business tax adjustments, property and vacant land tax concerns, new water connections, name changes, and matters related to health, education, and medical services.

The petitions were distributed across different zones within the Corporation: seven petitions were submitted in the east zone, nine in the west zone, nine in the north zone, six in the south zone, 15 in the central zone, and eight at the main office.

The Mayor directed the Zonal Assistant Commissioners, Engineers, and Officers to take immediate action on these petitions.

In response to a petition submitted by Gunasekaran, a resident of Gandhipuram (Ward No. 48), PKR Nagar, Central Zone, the Mayor issued an order for the immediate updation of the individual’s address to facilitate the filing of drinking water tax.

In addition to addressing grievances, the Coimbatore Corporation also distributed bicycles to school students as part of an ongoing initiative. A total of 77 bicycles were distributed on Tuesday, with plans to distribute 1,772 free bicycles in total—1,109 to girls and 663 to boys attending Coimbatore Corporation-run schools.

