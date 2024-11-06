Coimbatore’s new Central Prison to come up at Billichi at ₹327.33 crore

The Tamil Nadu Government has granted administrative sanction for the construction of a new Central Prison, Special Prison for Women and staff quarters at a cost of ₹327.33 crore at Billichi village in Coimbatore. The announcement was made in a Government Order dated October 29, 2024.

The project, planned in three phases, will be executed by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Limited. The new facility is designed to address the growing need for modern correctional facility, in line with the Model Prison Manual, 2016, and will accommodate up to 2,500 men and 500 women prisoners.

The existing central prison, located near the Gandhipuram Bus Stand, was established in 1872.

According to a press release, the existing prison houses over 3,400 prisoners, and faces maintenance issues. The new prison will be located on a more spacious site, offering a safer environment for both inmates and staff. The project will also incorporate security measures such as perimeter walls and various developmental works.

Phase I will involve the construction of the men’s prison, common areas, 111 staff quarters, and a security perimeter wall, with an allocated budget of ₹211.57 crore. Phase II will focus on special prison for women and its own security perimeter wall, with a budget of ₹46.55 crore. Phase III will include the construction of additional staff quarters (236 units), a security perimeter wall around the buildings, and developmental works, with a budget of ₹69.21 crore.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services has been directed to proceed with the financial proposal for the project, with the initial administrative sanction granted under specific conditions, including no price adjustments.