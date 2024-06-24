Coimbatore’s Marudhamalai temple sees 20% increase in visitors

The Marudhamalai temple has witnessed a 20% increase in footfall and four-wheeler movement up the hill over the last six months, following the inauguration of the new road leading from adivaram to the temple in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The improved accessibility has made the temple more convenient for devotees and tourists alike, an official of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) said.

The road construction project, aimed at easing congestion and providing a smoother travel experience, has been well-received by the public. According to temple authorities, the enhanced road infrastructure has also reduced travel time and improved safety, encouraging more people to visit the temple.

In addition, the temple administration is also working on installing a lift to aid elderly and differently-abled visitors from the staircase on the hilltop to the entrance of the temple. As of now, 30% of the lift installation work has been completed.

“The medical officer at the temple had put in a request for the lift, given that many senior citizens were facing issues during the climb, following which the project was proposed and sanctioned,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.