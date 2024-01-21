Coimbatore’s ‘Manjappai’ dispensers lying idle

January 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a bid to curb the rampant use of single-use plastics in Coimbatore, the district administration introduced seven ‘Manjappai’ vending machines at the District Collectorate, Gandhipuram bus stand, R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai, Cowley Brown Road, Mettupalayam Road, Sulur, and Pollachi.

However, most of the machines, which were designed to dispense up to 300 yellow cloth bags each, are currently lying idle.

The objective behind the setting up of these machines, under the State government’s ‘Meendum Manjappai’ initiative, is to promote use of cloth bags, reducing the environmental impact of discarded plastics.

However, dispensers at several spots in the city paint a different picture lying idle, as sellers persist in offering free plastic covers.

Concerns have been raised by both, customers and vendors, regarding the perceived high cost of cloth bags. The issue is compounded by the fact that many machines only accept ₹5 or ₹10 rupee coins, contradicting the advertised capability of accepting ₹1 coins.

A shopper voiced the prevailing sentiment, questioning the rationale behind spending on cloth bags when plastic ones are freely available. “The dispensers are also poorly maintained,” he added.

Moreover, operational glitches are reported at the Gandhipuram bus stand and the market, with coins getting stuck in the machine. Sellers lament financial losses, with one trader, S. Murugesan, saying, “I once lost close to ₹100 to get 10 big bags. The machine simply made a loud noise and stopped.”

The Corporation, in 2023, imposed fines of around ₹1 lakh on traders who continued to use single-use plastics despite the ban.

Public opinion suggests that creating awareness is the first step towards fostering the use of cloth bags. V. Satyanarayanan, a resident of R. S. Puram, stressed the importance of educating the public and advocated for regular maintenance of the dispensers.

“Additionally, expanding the presence of these machines in markets and shopping areas could enhance their accessibility, and ensuring regular maintenance will lead to the proper dispensation of affordable bags. Once people are aware, then they will use it properly,” he added.