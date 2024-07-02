Coimbatore’s Maniams Design Studio creates puzzles and toys inspired by Indian heritage

In a world increasingly dominated by screens, the importance of tactile and creative play for a child’s development cannot be overstated. A 2024 article in Frontiers, anopen-access scientific journal, says, “Educational toys offer a hands-on experience, allowing children to physically manipulate and interact with learning materials. This direct interaction can lead to deeper understanding and better memory retention.” Children who engage in hands-on play with open-ended toys are believed to demonstrate more vital cognitive skills, improved problem-solving abilities, and greater creativity than those who primarily consume content from digital devices. This is where Coimbatore-based Maniams Design Studio steps in, offering a refreshing alternative with their thoughtfully designed and handcrafted toys.

Maniams Design Studio, led by architect and toy designer Kanaka Ananth, takes a unique approach to toymaking. Kanaka, a graduate of the National Institute of Design’s first toy design programme, has over 15 years of experience. The company creates toys inspired by Indian elements, focusing on education and inclusivity. Their team of designers develops toys suitable for children of all abilities. Sustainability is a core value, with Maniams collaborating with artisans across India to produce handcrafted toys using high-quality, eco-friendly materials like locally-made bamboo baskets and containers.

Maniams has launched two new additions to their collection: Kona and Jharoka. Inspired by the concept of “angle” or “corner,” Kona is a 3D puzzle designed to enhance children’s visual-spatial reasoning skills. Kanaka explains, “Kona is inspired by 3D triangles but with a twist. Unlike most puzzles that stay flat, we designed it to create a three-dimensional effect when completed. It’s all about bringing a new dimension to playtime.”

This goes beyond just fun. Kanaka says recognising and differentiating mirror images is essential for subjects like math, science, engineering, and architecture. She believes Kona will help children improve their spatial reasoning, crucial for academic and physical activities and beneficial for artistic and design-related fields.

Jharoka, meanwhile, is inspired by traditional Indian architectural balconies and windows and is a shape-sorter puzzle for toddlers. The vibrant puzzle incorporates colours and patterns from Indian textile motifs like Bandhani and Ikat. As Kanaka describes it, “Jharoka teaches toddlers about primary, secondary, and tertiary colours, as well as polygons, reinforcing their understanding of fundamental concepts through matching and sorting activities.”

Both Kona and Jharoka’s designs reflect Maniams’ commitment to cultural heritage. Using these traditional motifs introduces young children to Indian art and design in a playful way.

“Every toy we design has a story behind it,” says Kanaka.

One of their bestsellers, the storytelling puzzle, draws inspiration from ancient Indian rock art. “Our ancestors used to depict hunting stories and daily life on cave walls,” she says, “Interestingly, those symbols have evolved into the icons we use today in messaging apps – a whole language without words!” The storytelling puzzle captures this essence with pieces that can be arranged into endless narratives. “It’s amazing to see how kids (even adults) use it creatively, even incorporating it into their daily lives,” she adds. She shares examples of children using the puzzle to depict family scenes or create ornaments.

This focus on storytelling extends beyond a single toy. For instance, their Karagattam stacking toy is inspired by the traditional Tamil Nadu dance form where performers balance pots on their heads. “We studied everyday objects like crayons that children hold and used those shapes as inspiration for the stacking pieces,” Ananth says, “The goal is to stack them just like you would carry pots on your head, with a ring at the top for stability.” In this way, Maniams transforms everyday objects into playful tools that connect children to Indian culture. “Each toy becomes a little piece of Indian culture, passed down through play.”