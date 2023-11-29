Coimbatore’s Knowledge Centre set to open; awaits inauguration date

November 29, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The Knowledge and Study Centre on Addis Street in Coimbatore, after much delay over the last couple of months, is ready for inauguration, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

Initiated under the final phase of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), the project was implemented at a cost of ₹2.5 crores. The 5,000 sq. ft. two-storey building will house a smart classroom, study centre, library, creche, cafeteria, and parking lot.

The centre’s facilities are open to all and free of cost, with particular emphasis on students and aspirants preparing for competitive examinations. The library has recently stocked books for exams such as Union Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Banking, and Railway Recruitment Board, accessible in both hard copy and digital formats, as stated by the official.

An official told The Hindu that the civic body has also organised coaching classes and mentorship programs wherein senior civil services officers will interact with aspirants and train them using facilities at the smart classroom. This will also include virtual training sessions.

However, the project which was initially set to be completed in March, is yet to get a date of inauguration despite all facilities being in place. “Everything is ready but we are yet to decide on a date. That will be done soon,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

