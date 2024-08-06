Coimbatore’s Kaniyur village panchayat receives ISO certification for effective governance, waste management

Kaniyur in Sulur block has made history by becoming the first village panchayat in Coimbatore district and the fourth in Tamil Nadu to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The certification recognises the panchayat’s effective governance, solid waste management, and use of Corporate Social Responsibility funds. In recent times, the panchayat has managed to process 1,300 kg of waste daily, producing manure for farmers.

An automated water supply system in Thattampalayam and a 25,000 litres per day sewage treatment plant are also in place. Additionally, a 75KW solar unit and four mini-forests underscore their commitment to sustainability. Minister S. Muthusamy and Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati felicitated the panchayat’s leadership on Monday.