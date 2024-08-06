GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore’s Kaniyur village panchayat receives ISO certification for effective governance, waste management

Updated - August 06, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kaniyur in Sulur block has made history by becoming the first village panchayat in Coimbatore district and the fourth in Tamil Nadu to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The certification recognises the panchayat’s effective governance, solid waste management, and use of Corporate Social Responsibility funds. In recent times, the panchayat has managed to process 1,300 kg of waste daily, producing manure for farmers.

An automated water supply system in Thattampalayam and a 25,000 litres per day sewage treatment plant are also in place. Additionally, a 75KW solar unit and four mini-forests underscore their commitment to sustainability. Minister S. Muthusamy and Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati felicitated the panchayat’s leadership on Monday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.