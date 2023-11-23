ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore’s highways for trade

November 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Kongu Peruvazhi inscription found in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: file photo

For a district that has the distinction of five national highways crisscrossing it, the history of road development dates back to the era before the Roman Empire.

ALSO READ
Highways Department to start construction works for Singanallur, Saibaba temple junction flyovers in Coimbatore

The Madras Gazetteer documents that the region had trade with Egypt and Greece possibly even before the Roman Empire and this is evident from a bronze jug unearthed in Avinashi. “It is believed that the trade route in those days lay from the Malabar Coast through the Palghat gap to Coimbatore, Salem, and Madurai,” it says.

C.M. Ramachandran (Kovai Kizhar) narrates in his book “Idhuvo Engal Kovai” that Romans traded pepper and other expensive goods with Kongunadu and the goods went to Musiri or Vanji ports. So, there were pathways created to transport the goods. One such was from Karur through the Palghat gap and another was via Vellalore and Perur. With the fall of the Roman Empire, trade with the Romans ceased. Nearly 1,200 years ago, more pathways were developed for trade covering Bhavani, Thirumuruganpoondi, Annur, Kovilpalayam, Thudiyalur, etc.

A four-line (“venbha”) verse on the Chola King Adhitan, who is said to have strengthened the highways around 10 A.D., speaks of a Kongu Peruvazhi or Rajakesari Peruvazhi. This is located at Aiyyasamy Hills, almost 20 km from Coimbatore, in a forest area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kovai Kizhar says there was also a Kongu Vallivadhi, named after the daughter of a kongu king.

The Gazetteer says that in post-independence period, under the Rural Welfare Scheme of 1953, one of the important measures taken up in Coimbatore area was development of roads connecting villages to the main roads. In 1952-1953, 195 miles of new roads were laid, and existing roads and cart tracks improved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US