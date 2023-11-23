HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore’s highways for trade

November 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
The Kongu Peruvazhi inscription found in Coimbatore district.

The Kongu Peruvazhi inscription found in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: file photo

For a district that has the distinction of five national highways crisscrossing it, the history of road development dates back to the era before the Roman Empire.

ALSO READ
Highways Department to start construction works for Singanallur, Saibaba temple junction flyovers in Coimbatore

The Madras Gazetteer documents that the region had trade with Egypt and Greece possibly even before the Roman Empire and this is evident from a bronze jug unearthed in Avinashi. “It is believed that the trade route in those days lay from the Malabar Coast through the Palghat gap to Coimbatore, Salem, and Madurai,” it says.

C.M. Ramachandran (Kovai Kizhar) narrates in his book “Idhuvo Engal Kovai” that Romans traded pepper and other expensive goods with Kongunadu and the goods went to Musiri or Vanji ports. So, there were pathways created to transport the goods. One such was from Karur through the Palghat gap and another was via Vellalore and Perur. With the fall of the Roman Empire, trade with the Romans ceased. Nearly 1,200 years ago, more pathways were developed for trade covering Bhavani, Thirumuruganpoondi, Annur, Kovilpalayam, Thudiyalur, etc.

A four-line (“venbha”) verse on the Chola King Adhitan, who is said to have strengthened the highways around 10 A.D., speaks of a Kongu Peruvazhi or Rajakesari Peruvazhi. This is located at Aiyyasamy Hills, almost 20 km from Coimbatore, in a forest area.

Kovai Kizhar says there was also a Kongu Vallivadhi, named after the daughter of a kongu king.

The Gazetteer says that in post-independence period, under the Rural Welfare Scheme of 1953, one of the important measures taken up in Coimbatore area was development of roads connecting villages to the main roads. In 1952-1953, 195 miles of new roads were laid, and existing roads and cart tracks improved.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.