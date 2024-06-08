Coimbatore’s government model school to introduce commerce stream

The Model School in Coimbatore’s R. S. Puram is set to introduce Commerce stream for Classes XI and XII from this academic year, for which the classes are set to begin on June 10.

The new stream will include commerce, economics, accountancy, mathematics, and business studies as its subjects. Currently, 10 students have enrolled in the programme. In total, the school hopes to enrol a total of 200 students in Classes XI and XII.

“We are pleased to see the interest from students. The Commerce stream is in high demand these days. In the future, we also aim to introduce a humanities group, similar to the Model School in Erode, to encourage students to pursue civil services,” said school headmistress K. Parimala Devi.

While the school already employs mathematics teachers, it plans to outsource teachers for commerce, accountancy, and economics through the Model School Society. These new teachers will be required to pass an examination before their appointment.

The selection process for students from government schools will involve three criteria in addition to the quota system: academic performance, sports achievements, and excellence in co-scholastic activities.

Additionally, 53 students from the school appeared for the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) prelims examinations this year, with 10 qualifying for the Mains examination. “We have also observed an overall improvement in students’ academic performance,” said J. Sathish Kumar, the school’s academic coordinator and career guide.

The school is also set to introduce several new extracurricular clubs this year. These include a space club, equipped with a telescope purchased for ₹3 lakh, an eco club, and a literary club. “Sky watching is for everyone, and all students will be encouraged to participate in the clubs,” Mr. Kumar added.

Further, the school plans to bring in experts from various fields to interact with students, to help them expand their world view. As part of this initiative, S. Nagarajan, Secretary, Human Resources Department, Tamil Nadu Government, visited the Coimbatore District Government Model School on Saturday and interacted with the students and staff.

