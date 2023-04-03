Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver zooms ahead, says other women should come forward to drive too

April 03, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“The day I took hold of the bus’s steering wheel was the happiest day of my entire life. It was unforgettable. It was tough, but I’m finally here,” exclaims 24-year-old M. Sharmila, the first woman bus driver of Coimbatore.

Sharmila works for a private agency, and her shift, to drive between Gandhipuram and Somanur, begins at 5 a.m. and goes on until till 10 p.m. “Driving heavy vehicles has always been my ambition. I got a license for heavy vehicles six months ago. I applied at this private agency and was assigned bus duty. I felt ecstatic on my first day on March 31,” she said.

The daughter of an autorickshaw driver who transports gas cylinders on a contract basis, Ms. Sharmila, who resides in Vadavalli, hopes to stand as an icon to prove that anything is possible, with perseverance and hard work. “I obtained a diploma in pharmacy. But driving was my passion from the very beginning. I learnt to drive and park autorickshaws, two-wheelers and cars from class VII onwards. For four years, I drove an autorickshaw, and sometimes taxis, till I got my licence for heavy vehicles,” the young woman said.

“I did not apply for a job with the TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation). If I can get an opportunity...I will definitely go for it,” she said.

Ajith Kumar, the conductor of the bus, she drives said, “She is swift but also very careful. If there are pregnant women or children in the vehicle, she drivers extra carefully to ensure their safety.”

Sharmila’s brother M. Sabari said, “At first, our parents were not encouraging. But, realising that this was her dream, they supported her completely. Either I or my dad pick up and drop her to work every day.”

Ms. Sharmila said, “It was not easy. It isn’t for anyone, especially women. We have to come forward. There are about 10 more vacancies [for drivers] for which women must boldly apply.”

She went on to say, “I was not given the chance [initially], since I was a woman. But then, the transport agency saw my abilities and hired me. My friends and classmates were shocked. Anybody can do anything they want to with determination and hard work.”