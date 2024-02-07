ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver Sharmila booked for Instagram post on policewoman

February 07, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against M. Sharmila (24), who shot to fame as the first woman bus driver from Coimbatore, for posting a video on a policewoman accusing her of collecting cash from motorists.

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city registered the case based on a complaint lodged by A. Rajeswari, a special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Kattoor Traffic Police Station.

According to the police, Sharmila, who drove a car bearing registration number TN 38 DF 4030, disturbed free flow of traffic when the SSI was regulating traffic at Sanganoor Road junction on Sathyamangalam Road around 5.30 p.m. on February 2.

When the SSI questioned Sharmila for obstructing traffic, the latter shot a video of the officer without her consent and left the spot after intimidating her. After the incident, the SSI happened to watch a video posted on Sharmila’s Instagram account, which accused the officer of collecting money from motorists, the police said.

The SSI’s complaint said the video and comments posted by Sharmila’s followers were derogatory and spread a false narrative on the incident.

The cybercrime police registered a case against Sharmila under Sections 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and 66 C of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.

