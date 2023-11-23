Coimbatore’s evolution: From colonial proclamation to a Municipal Corporation

November 23, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In the echoes of a profound proclamation on November 24, 1804, Coimbatore found itself at the precipice of change. Crowned as the district headquarters by the British, the town’s destiny intertwined with the oversight of a diverse mosaic of 10 taluks, including parts of present-day Kerala and Erode. Coimbatore, with distinctive advantages, was chosen for the role that would shape its administrative narrative.

Following Tipu Sultan’s defeat in the Anglo-Mysore Wars, the British East India Company incorporated Coimbatore into the Madras Presidency in 1799, after which the focus was laid on setting up churches, schools, a railway station in Podanur, and a central prison till the 1860.

Among other measures, the passage of the Education Cess Act VI of 1863 and the District Road Cess Act III of 1866 which laid the foundation for the collection of tax from the populace for the upkeep of public infrastructure, gave a thrust to local administration, as mentioned by C.N. Ramachandran in his book, Idhuvo Engal Kovai.

In 1866, the establishment of the Coimbatore Municipality marked a significant development. The focus shifted from bearing the cost of maintaining police services to encompassing a broader spectrum of civic responsibilities. According to the Madras Gazetteer, the municipality’s income stood at ₹29,000 in 1868, witnessing an increase to ₹32,000 in 1869.

Progressing rather quickly, the Local Boards Act of 1871 came into effect, forming separate circles of villages, with each hosting a fund board to take up the responsibility of local administration.

“In 1884, the Madras District Municipalities Act (IV of 1884) replaced the Towns Improvement Act of 1871, introducing the term ‘municipality’ and contemporary titles like ‘Council’ and ‘Councillors,’ notes city chronicler Rajesh Govindarajulu. Post-upgrade, Coimbatore Municipality experienced a revenue surge, with a notable expenditure of ₹57,316 for public infrastructure.

A surge in textile, agriculture, and industrial production for almost seven decades transformed the profile of the region. Coimbatore became a Municipal Corporation in 1981. Fast forward to 2011, and the city continued its evolution by expanding to include an additional area of 142 sq.ft, organised into 100 wards.

The umbilical chord of the entire Western region is connected to Coimbatore. And the culture of enterprise is what stands out and continues to drive its growth.

