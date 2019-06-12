Coimbatore’s demand for luxury cars up

Coimbatore and its nearby places account for nearly 30 % of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold in the State, according to Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director of Sundaram Motors.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating its 25th year in the country and Sundaram Motors plays host to its “Star Xperience” here.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said Sundaram Motors started its Mercedes showroom here in 2003. “We have nine touch points and we have covered the entire Tamil Nadu,” he said. When Sundaram Motors opened the showroom here the annual demand for luxury cars in and around Coimbatore was just 18. Now, 30 % of Mercedes sales (volume) in Tamil Nadu is from Coimbatore region.

Sedans and SUVs account for nearly 55 % of the sales in the State, he said. “So far, since Sundaram Motors association with Mercedes Benz, we have sold 8,100 cars,” he added. The average size of the showrooms are 12,000 to 15,000 sq.ft and the company invests a lot in training and re-training its employees. Sales for luxury cars was picking up in the interior and rural areas of the State and several professionals were also looking at Mercedes-Benz now. “We are developing teh pre-owned cars business in this region. We try to promote sales of pre-owned cars in the interior Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Though the passenger vehicles sales has dipped in May, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said, “We are cautiously optimistic. I am sure the government will take steps to activate the economy. The festival season should look better.”