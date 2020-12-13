Coimbatore’s daily caseload stands at 115

The daily caseload of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district stood at 115 on Sunday. Health Department officials said that they were hopeful of seeing the daily caseload fall below the 100 mark soon.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the disease in the district saw a slight increase and crossed the 1,000 mark on Sunday. This was due to the delay in the recovery of some earlier cases of COVID-19, officials said.
The Health Department said that 102 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals on Sunday. The district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Sunday.
In Tiruppur, 62 persons tested positive on Sunday while 71 persons left treatment centres after recovering from the disease.
A 63-year-old patient from Tiruppur district died at a private hospital in Erode on Saturday. The district had 521 patients under institutional care.
The Nilgiris reported nine new cases. While 26 persons from the district got discharged from hospitals on Sunday, 163 patients were undergoing treatment.
In Salem, as many as 66 cases were reported. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous, including 22 in Salem Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 32 cases were reported. Two patients have returned from Karnataka and Coimbatore.
In Krishnagiri, 15 indigenous cases were reported and 10 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.
