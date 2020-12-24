Coimbatore’s daily caseload drops below 100-mark

24 December 2020 23:58 IST

With only 98 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Thursday, the daily caseload of Coimbatore district dropped below the 100-mark after nearly five months.

The district’s tally stood at 51,696, the Health Department said. A 60-year-old patient died, taking the toll to 642.

On Thursday, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the 50,000-mark as 50,106 patients were reported to have recovered in the district. The number of active cases was 948, and 129 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Tiruppur reported 44 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,787. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,157 patients recovered and 416 were active cases. Tiruppur reported 214 deaths so far. On Thursday, 83 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,850. The toll increased from 43 to 44 on Thursday and 141 persons were under treatment.

Erode district reported 34 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,445. While 36 persons were discharged, 304 persons continue to be under treatment.

Of the 64 cases reported in Salem, 62 were indigenous including 23 in Corporation limits. Two patients returned from Namakkal and Dharmapuri. In Namakkal, 12 persons tested positive and three patients returned from Coimbatore and Erode.

Krishnagiri saw 16 new cases and 18 discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 85 and the total number of infections 7,781. Dharmapuri reported eight fresh cases and eight discharges. The active cases were 80 and the total number of infections 6,337.