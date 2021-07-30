Coimbatore’s daily caseload crosses 200-mark

30 July 2021 23:46 IST

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district crossed the 200-mark after 10 days on Friday as the district reported 230 new cases, taking the overall tally to 2,29,106.

This was in line with the gradual increase in the daily caseload for the past three days, prior to which the district saw the caseload steadily declining as it went below the 200-mark on July 21.

The Health Department reported four more deaths as the toll went up to 2,176. Coimbatore district had 1,917 active cases and reported 216 recoveries on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 71 new cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 87,723.

A total of four new deaths were reported as the district’s toll touched 825. A total of 1,065 patients were active cases and 127 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 41 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,479. The number of deaths in the district stood at 179 in the Nilgiris on Friday while 541 persons are undergoing treatment.