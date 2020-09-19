Coimbatore’s daily case tally stays above 500

COIMBATORE bureau

19 September 2020 22:18 IST

Coimbatore district reported 562 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Saturday. While the toll so far touched 376, the cases tally rose to 25,344.

Those who died were aged 73, 55, 53 and 25. Totally, 308 people who recovered were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Tiruppur district saw 163 new positive cases, but reported no deaths. While 148 persons recovered from the disease were discharged from hospitals, the had 1,760 active cases of the disease on Saturday.

Erode district reported 166 new cases taking the district’s tally to 5,282. Seventy-four people were discharged on Saturday and 1,056 are under treatment.

In Salem district, five persons, including three who belonged to Namakkal, died of the disease. They were aged 46, 47, 54, 58 and 78.

Salem also reported 286 new cases of infection on Saturday. Health officials said 274 of these were indigenous cases, including 174 in Salem Corporation limits. Twelve patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Kalakuruchi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Thiruvanamalai and Villupuram districts.

Namakkal reported 98 cases. Health officials said 15 patients had returned from Erode, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Hosur and three patients had returned from Hyderabad, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The Nilgiris saw 72 new cases that raised the district’s tally to 2,750. people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Krishnagiri recorded 74 new cases and Dharmapuri 112 cases.