Coimbatore’s daily case load stays below 100 for second day

Post-COVID-19 treatment section opened at ESI Hospital

The COVID-19 daily case load in Coimbatore district stayed below the 100-mark for the second consecutive day, with the district reporting 95 new cases on Friday.

The tally so far in the district is 51,791, of which 50,234 have recovered and 914 are active cases, the Health Department said. A 67-year-old man died of the infection, raising the toll to 643. A total of 128 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday.

District Collector K. Rajamani inaugurated on Friday a post-COVID-19 outpatient treatment section at ESI Hospital for people who had recovered from the infection but experienced fatigue, breathlessness, anxiety and insomnia, a press release said.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases, its lowest daily tally since July. The death of a 57-year-old man from the district at a private hospital in Coimbatore raised the toll to 215. Out of the total 16,818 cases reported so far, 16,229 have recovered and 374 are active cases. A total of 72 patients were discharged from treatment centres in Tiruppur on Friday.

Salem district reported 63 cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,350.

While 26 persons were discharged, 374 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode saw 37 new cases that took the district’s tally to 13,479. While 46 persons were discharged, 292 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal reported 26 cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,075. Twenty-three persons were discharged and 186 persons continue to be under treatment.

The Nilgiris had 13 new cases on Friday, which raised the number of persons who tested positive so far in the district to 7,863. The number of deaths so far is 44, and 133 persons are still under treatment.

While Krishnagiri recorded 23 new cases, 13 persons were discharged on Friday. Totally, 95 persons are under treatment, and the number of positive cases so far in the district is 7804.

Dharmapuri recorded five new cases, taking the district’s tally so far to 6,342. Eighteen persons were discharged on Friday.