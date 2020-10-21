Coimbatore’s daily case load crosses 300 mark again

21 October 2020 23:42 IST

A total of 394 persons were discharged from treatment centres in the district

With 314 new cases, Coimbatore district’s COVID-19 daily case load crossed the 300 mark again on Wednesday. The district witnessed less than 300 cases on Monday and Tuesday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 394 persons were discharged from treatment centres on Wednesday and the number of active cases stood at 3,752. A 71-year-old man died at a private hospital, taking the district’s toll to 527.

Tiruppur district on Wednesday logged 120 new cases. A total of 1,108 patients were under treatment as of Wednesday, while 101 persons were discharged.

Salem reported 198 new cases taking the district’s tally to 25,694. While 200 persons were discharged, 1,938 persons continued to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 396.

Namakkal district reported 68 cases taking the district’s tally to 8,349. As many as 100 persons were discharged, while 804 persons continued to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 108 new cases taking the district’s tally to 9,396. While 119 persons were discharged, 916 persons continued to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district so far to 115.

In the Nilgiris, 30 people tested positive on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 6,210.

Dharmapuri district reported 30 new cases, and Krishnagiri 25.

Rally taken out

The Fires and Rescue Services took out a rally in the city on Wednesday to create awareness on COVID-19.

District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh led the rally that started from Coimbatore south fire station and passed through Avanashi Road.

More than 60 personnel took part in the rally that was taken out with fire-fighting vehicles from Coimbatore south, north, Peelamedu and Ganapathy fire stations. The personnel displayed posters on COVID-19 awareness.

Officials said the rally was part of various initiatives being taken by the Fire and Rescue Services Department in combating COVID-19.

The vehicles from the Department are also used for spraying disinfectants in various areas, including containment zones, the officials said.