Coimbatore’s COVID-19 active cases higher than Chennai, but infection is mild, say health officials

February 28, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As COVID-19 cases in the district see a slow yet steady rise, officials have advised people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing in crowded areas. Block Medical Officers were instructed on February 27 to increase the efficiency of contact tracing, said Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna.

Coimbatore district, on February 28, reported four new cases and 24 active cases, higher than Chennai which saw three new cases and 12 active cases. The district saw three new cases on February 27, five on February 26, four on February 25, three each on February 23 and 24, no new case on February 22, according to the Health Department.

“Measures such as isolation, contact tracing and follow up on upper respiratory tract infection (URI) symptoms are on. People should continue the practice of wearing N95 masks and washing their hands,” the officer said.

The infection is not so high as to restrict gatherings, she added.

“The infection is mild among those affected currently, so there is no need to panic,” said City Health Officer Pradeep V. Krishnakumar. Within the Corporation limits, there were 17 active cases as on Monday, he said.

Moreover, the weather, particle pollution and higher interstate migration are some of the reasons for the recent rise in cases of upper respiratory tract infection, he said. “We have achieved herd immunity. Almost 100 % of the district’s population has taken the first dose of the vaccine and roughly 80 % the second,” he said.