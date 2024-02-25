Coimbatore’s central zone residents drained by contractor demands for drainage works

February 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents across Coimbatore’s central zone, particularly in areas such as Sungam (Ward 65), have voiced grievances over contractors demanding upfront payments for underground drainage (UGD) connections.

“We have been asked to purchase thicker pipes which cost around ₹ 1,500 per feet and an additional fee of ₹9,000 to be paid to workers for laying the pipe. This is despite paying a UGD fee of ₹20,000 to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for my home,” said Vandhana Ramamurthy, a resident of Sungam.

In neighbourhoods where residents refused to pay the amount, the pipes have not been laid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar complaints have surfaced from various localities within the zone where the residents report contractors demanding additional payments for laying pipes of varying sizes, citing the inadequacy of the supplied pipes or questioning their durability. “We have been told by the contractors that pipes with thickness of 4mm are not durable. However if we want better quality pipes, we must source it ourselves,” another resident said.

Contrary to contractor claims, the guidelines laid by the Indian Roads Congress for underground drainage in 2013 stipulate that “...the specifications for pipes are determined by the municipal corporation or town panchayat.” The CCMC, following this guideline, opted for 4mm thickness pipes when implementing the UGD scheme in 2015 in the central and eastern zones.

“We have been using 4mm pipes because they are cost-effective, use less carbon in their making, are easy to mend if ruptures occur and can be used in areas with low drainage flow. These pipes have BIS mark,” an engineering official of the CCMC said.

However, reports of pipe damage have emerged in various areas following the installation of UGD connections, including a recent rupture in Bharathi Park that caused leakage from two manholes.

While such ruptures are commonly attributed to design flaws or use of substandard materials, RTI activist Manikandan attributed them to improper laying methods. “Typically, 4mm to 6mm pipes are used in cities like Pune and Bangalore too. The onus lies on contractors to properly lay the pipes.”

On the other hand, residents in locales like Sowripalayam and Peelamedu have claimed that contractors are also charging an additional fee for laying pipes over 10 feet, while the UGD tax paid by residents covers up to 40 feet. “Not everyone is aware of this which is why they are seeking more money,” said Krithick, a Coimbatore-based civil engineer.

A contractor overseeing over six wards in the central and eastern zones denied the allegations. “We only suggest 6 mm pipes if individuals insist on different materials for their homes and no extra fee is imposed for UGD works,” he said.

However, a senior CCMC official emphasised that contractors lack the authority to advise residents to opt for different pipes or entertain requests from them. The official said, “This is a centralised scheme, and all alterations must be approved by the civic body. We urge residents to directly petition the Commissioner when such grievances occur.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.