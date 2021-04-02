Coimbatore’s caseload goes up to 280

Coimbatore

02 April 2021 00:07 IST

No reports of deaths reported in the district

Coimbatore district continued to witness a rise in its daily COVID-19 caseload as 280 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 59,247 cases.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths as the district’s toll remained at 694. As many as 56,836 have recovered and 1,717 were active cases. A total of 121 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district.

Over 2 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district as of Thursday. A release from the district administration said that 6,018 beneficiaries in the district took the vaccine shots from government and private vaccination centres, taking the overall number of beneficiaries to 2,01,323 in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 60 new cases on Thursday, which took the overall tally to 19,384 cases. No deaths were reported as the toll remained at 226. As many as 18,762 patients have recovered and 396 were active cases in the district. On Thursday, 29 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 20 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,686. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 in the Nilgiris on Thursday while 138 people are undergoing treatment.