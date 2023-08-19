August 19, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

COIMBATORE The Young Scholar Award of the Environmental Science Research Institute (ESRI) in the United States was presented to a PhD scholar of Bharathiar University (BU) of Coimbatore for a study on municipal solid waste. The study was a part of the Coimbatore Corporation-funded project, according to a press release.

The release said, Corporation’s project on ‘Municipal Solid Waste Characterisation and Quantification as a Measure towards Effective Waste Management’ was carried out by a team headed by principal investigator and professor A. Manimekalan, co-investigator and assistant professor L. Arul Pragasan, and BU research scholar in the Department of Environmental Sciences Radhakrishnan Thulasi.

In this, a paper titled ‘Analytic Hierarchy Process - GIS Based Garbage Vulnerability Zone Mapping: A Case Study from Coimbatore City’ was sent to ESRI. The work identified highly vulnerable regions of garbage generation and accumulation in the city helping the Corporation prepare a policy for these regions, according to the release.

Mr. Thulasi received the award at the ESRI User Conference in San Diego held from July 10 to 14 where 30 other countries took part.