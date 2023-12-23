GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s annual shopping festival begins

December 23, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Coimbatore Shopping Festival 2023’, South India’s largest consumer fair, commenced at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex on Saturday. This is the 9th edition organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA).

The 10-day festival includes 350 stalls set up by over 280 exhibitors selling a myriad of products including automobiles, apparel, gadgets, furniture, handloom items, home appliances and cookware. In the evenings at 6.30 p.m., cultural programmes have been lined up for each day.

Traders from different parts of the State are participating in the event, which also included 50 stalls by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, displaying various artefacts, textiles, and cuisines from several parts of the country.

This year, the festival also witnessed the participation of several first-time exhibitors from Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka. “This year, we invited exhibitors from several States, making it more inclusive for exhibitors and a better shopping experience for people. Therefore, we expect to attract large crowds this time,” a member of the organising committee said.

In addition to the stalls, the festival included food kiosks, gaming and entertainment centres and a series of cultural programmes for shoppers, in celebration of the convergence of commerce and culture.

“We usually make significant sales during the exhibition, which is why we look forward to coming every year,” a regular exhibitor at the festival said.

